A survey conducted by the Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs showed that 95% of the Romanians surveyed would use RO Wallet, Romania’s digital identity wallet, according to an official press release released on Tuesday, October 6.

The survey was conducted between September 13 and 27, 2026, and collected 3,065 complete responses.

“The results show a very high level of interest: 85% of respondents say they will definitely use the application, while another 10% say they will probably use it. Only 3% still prefer paper documents,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

The identity card (96%), driving licence (94%) and health card (92%) are the documents that citizens most want in RO Wallet. Respondents would use the application mainly during traffic checks (89%), at public institution counters (84%), at the doctor’s or pharmacy (79%) and at the bank (78%). Abroad, 92% would use RO Wallet when travelling and at the border.

Around 84% of respondents said they would want to see a history of who checked their data and when; 80% requested unlocking with a fingerprint or PIN, while 77% want to choose exactly what data they show and to whom, the release also said.

“The survey results confirm that citizens want a secure platform for managing their documents. They want to be able to use the application both in Romania and in the European Union. We are building RO Wallet based on an essential principle: each citizen decides what data they transmit, to whom they transmit it and for what purpose. At the same time, use of the application remains private — no one can see whether a person uses RO Wallet, where they use it or for what purpose,” said police chief commissioner Răzvan-Iulian Jiga, director of DGCTI-MAI.

RO Wallet is currently being rolled out, with the sandbox mode and the mobile test application set to be available starting October 31, 2026, for partners who will integrate it. In January, authorities will open remote enrollment for holders of the electronic identity card (CEI) by reading the chip using NFC and the card PIN.

“The team is working on issuing and verifying identification data (PID), the application interface, the central system and the applications for Android and iOS. The technical documentation is published and continuously updated on GitHub,” the RO Wallet release said.

RO Wallet will also be presented at EUDI Wallet Launchpad 2026, the European Commission event dedicated to national wallets, which takes place in Brussels on October 29-30.