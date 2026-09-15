Rompetrol Downstream announced on Monday, September 14, that it opened the first fuel stations on Romania’s Transylvania Motorway, the A3, following an investment of approximately USD 4.8 million. The two facilities are located near Sânpaul, around 20 kilometres from Târgu Mureș, on opposite sides of the Câmpia Turzii–Târgu Mureș section.

The stations operate under a service concession agreement with Romania’s road infrastructure company CNAIR. Each covers 271 sqm and includes food and retail facilities based on Rompetrol’s motorway service-area concept launched in 2023.

“By opening these new fuel stations, we mark a premiere, as well as continuing our strategic expansion throughout Romania,” Rompetrol Downstream general manager Arman Kalabayev said.

Each location has three multi-product fuel pumps, a high-speed pump, an AdBlue pump, an LPG unit, and four fast-charging points for electric vehicles. Both service areas also provide 42 parking spaces for cars and 11 for heavy vehicles.

The opening created more than 30 jobs in Mureș County, where the company already operates nine other distribution points, it said.

Rompetrol plans to add four more stations along the Brașov and Suceava bypasses. Construction has been completed at the two Suceava locations, while two facilities on the Brașov bypass are undergoing approval and acceptance procedures.

Rompetrol Downstream operated 1,208 fuel distribution points across Romania at the end of June 2026, including company-owned and partner stations, mobile units and internal supply bases.

Rompetrol Downstream is the retail division of KMG International Group in Romania.