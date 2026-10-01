The Romanian Finance Ministry announced that it will maintain the temporary 25% reduction in the excise duty on standard diesel between October 1 and 15. The decision follows the latest twice-monthly review under the mechanism established by law.

The reduction amounts to RON 701.07 per 1,000 litres, or RON 829.69 per tonne. The effective excise duty during the first half of October will consequently remain at RON 2,103.22 per 1,000 litres and RON 2,489.05 per tonne.