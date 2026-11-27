The popular mountain city of Brașov has begun the restoration of the Rope Street (Strada Sforii), one of its best-known tourist attractions, with the costs shared by the municipality and property owners, Agerpres reported. The City Hall announced on Thursday, November 26, that it aims to reopen the historic passage after Easter 2027.

Mayor George Scripcaru said the city had completed the design phase, clarified ownership matters, and secured the necessary approvals, including from the Ministry of Culture.

“Work started today with the setup of the construction site. The repairs themselves will follow the stages laid out in the project documentation,” he said.

The city closed the passage after a piece of plaster fell roughly one year ago, in November 2025. An inspection found that roof tiles and fragments of plaster were coming loose above the pedestrian route. Rainwater was also pooling at the base of the walls, while older impermeable plaster trapped moisture in the masonry.

“The falling plaster was a symptom of a long-standing lack of maintenance,” said Alexandra Stoica, an architect accredited by the Ministry of Culture.

She stated that the incident prompted a single restoration plan for the passage instead of leaving individual owners to carry out repairs separately.

The work covers the walls of the four buildings lining the street, as well as roofs, cornices, gutters, downspouts, and ground-level drainage. Crews will replace impermeable plaster with a finish that lets moisture escape from the masonry. Scaffolding will have to fit in a passage no more than 1.44 meters wide, between buildings up to 15 meters tall.

The city also plans to install ground-level lighting directed toward the walls to limit the impact on residents, as well as video surveillance to deter vandalism.

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About 80 meters long, the Rope Street is among Europe’s narrowest streets and one of Brașov’s most visited tourist attractions. It was first documented in the 17th century and originally served as an access corridor for firefighters, according to Agerpres. Given its proximity to Brașov's main square, it is one of the city's main tourist attractions.