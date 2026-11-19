Romania’s regional reorganization plan reportedly faces resistance from local Social Democrat leaders
The party is considering a broad administrative reorganisation, with the first stage involving the voluntary merger of nearly 500 communes with less than 1,500 residents each.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
Few small communes are willing to merge voluntarily, while county leaders are particularly reluctant to see their counties incorporated into larger administrative units, according to Adevărul, which cited regional representatives of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD).
The party is considering a broad administrative reorganisation, with the first stage involving the voluntary merger of nearly 500 communes with less than 1,500 residents each and further steps to be decided later.