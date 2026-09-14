Romanian national airline TAROM has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, marking the introduction of the aircraft type into its fleet. The Boeing 737-8 is the first of four aircraft to be delivered in stages through 2027.

The planes are being acquired through operational and financial leasing arrangements, with two supplied by CDB Aviation.

A second Boeing 737-8 is scheduled to arrive at the end of September, followed by two more in 2027.

TAROM said it will use the new aircraft on routes to major European capitals. The fleet renewal is part of its restructuring plan, which focuses on route optimization, operational efficiency, and passenger experience.

“The arrival of the first Boeing 737 MAX in TAROM’s fleet is an essential moment in the company’s transformation,” said TAROM general director Cristian Anghel. “Fleet renewal and increased operating capacity are key components of our restructuring plan.”

The new aircraft has been named after Romanian football coach Mircea Lucescu. His grandson, Matei Lucescu, attended the delivery event in Bucharest.

“Our entire family is moved and honored by this gesture. My grandfather’s name continues to fly high thanks to this aircraft bearing his name,” he said.

The Boeing 737-8 is equipped with CFM International LEAP-1B engines and advanced winglets. According to the press release, it uses 20% less fuel and produces 20% fewer emissions than the aircraft it replaces, while its noise footprint is 50% smaller.

Its cabin features larger overhead luggage compartments, customizable LED lighting, and windows 20% larger than those of competing aircraft, TAROM said.

More than 200 Boeing 737-8 aircraft are currently operated by European airlines.

TAROM’s aircraft was delivered in the presence of representatives of the airline, Boeing, CDB Aviation, and the Lucescu family.

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TAROM was established in 1954 and operates under Romania’s Transport Ministry. A member of the SkyTeam alliance since 2010 and the International Air Transport Association since 1993, the carrier operates a fleet of ten aircraft and serves more than 50 destinations through its own flights and codeshare partnerships.