Romania’s Liberal (PNL) prime minister-designate Siegfried Mureșan unveiled the main guidelines of his governing strategy, which, while broadly maintaining the substance of the economic reforms initiated by his predecessor Ilie Bolojan, also align in several respects with the conditions set by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for potentially supporting a government.

Despite strong criticism from PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu, Mureșan said he remained open to negotiations and expected to meet president Nicușor Dan after finalizing his governing program and ministerial team.

Reducing the public debt-to-GDP ratio, continuing the Bolojan government’s measures to streamline public spending and pursuing the listing of state-owned enterprises are among Mureșan’s priorities that are unlikely to attract immediate PSD support. However, PSD has so far focused its criticism mainly on what it describes as “austerity”, rather than directly opposing the objectives of debt reduction, spending efficiency or SOE listings.

Other guidelines presented by Mureșan are closer to demands made by the Social Democrats, including measures to reduce electricity prices, support domestic capital, pursue fiscal relaxation within the limits of fiscal consolidation and seek stronger financial support from the European Union.

I have always considered that social policies must be an area that a pro-European right-wing party, like the National Liberal Party, focuses on seriously

“I have always considered that social policies must be an area that a pro-European right-wing party, like the National Liberal Party, focuses on seriously. As such, we will pay attention to social policies and what I will propose is the following: public sector salaries and pensions have stagnated in recent years; an increase is needed. We will consider an increase in public sector salaries and an indexation of pensions,” Mureșan said, quoted by News.ro.

Mureșan also included a clear message to president Nicușor Dan on foreign policy, stressing the importance he attaches to the transatlantic partnership and relations with the United States.

“Special attention will be given to the transatlantic partnership, the relationship with the US, a relationship that we want to be as close as possible, as consolidated as possible from an economic, commercial, cultural and all security aspects,” the prime minister-designate said.