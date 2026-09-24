Romania’s national currency weakened by 0.27% against the euro on September 23, while the yield on 10-year government bonds rose to 7.44%, the highest level since last October, as investors continue to assess risks related to the country’s fiscal consolidation and political turmoil.

The market moves came as president Nicușor Dan and Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare met investors in New York, where the president sought to reassure holders of Romanian government bonds that fiscal consolidation would continue despite the political tensions at home.