The head of the Romanian Fiscal Council, Daniel Dăianu, said that he expects the S&P rating agency, which is to publish an update on Romania’s sovereign rating, “not to rush” with a downgrade action that would push the country into the non-investment area, but rather wait to see how the negotiations for forming the government end and how the executive will draft a 2027 budget.

Early elections [with no full-fledged government in place] would prolong the political crisis for months and could lead to a downgrade of Romania's rating, Dăianu warned on Wednesday, September 23, speaking at a conference and cited by Digi24.

He stressed that the country's main urgency is to form a government, ahead of the assessment that the S&P agency will announce on October 2.

However, he said he expected no rushed action by S&P. “My prediction is that S&P will not rush into a downgrade. S&P is interested in [seeing] the formation of a government and in seeing what the 2027 budget will be, in an economic policy that will continue this fiscal-budgetary adjustment. That is, in a policy that will show that Romania understood how serious the situation was in 2025 and that we will continue to go in the right direction," he said, according to Digi24.

Speaking of the attempts of prime minister-designate Siegfried Muresan to form a government, Dăianu implied he expected failure, explaining that his set of skills is relevant in Brussels but not so much in Bucharest.

“He needs the support of the Social Democrats (PSD), but he didn't really adopt a rhetoric aimed at inviting support from the PSD. So it's one thing to be a politician in Brussels, it's another thing to be a politician in Romania."