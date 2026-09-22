Romanian president seeks to reassure bond investors in New York amid political crisis
Romanian president Nicuşor Dan, currently on a trip to the United States, held a meeting at JPMorgan’s headquarters in New York on Monday, September 21, with some of the most important institutional investors in Romanian government bonds, seeking to reassure them that Romania was maintaining its fiscal trajectory of reducing the deficit and debt.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
The head of state said that major funds and investment banks are important partners for any modern and serious country.
“An important meeting today, in New York, at JPMorgan’s headquarters, with some of the most important institutional investors in Romanian government bonds. Romania borrows tens of billions of euros annually and will continue to do so, even if to a lesser extent, once we reduce the budget deficit to below 3% of GDP,” the president wrote on his social media accounts.