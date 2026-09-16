Every summer, European countries amass natural gas in preparation for the winter season. This year, the energy market has made the process more complicated, and according to The Guardian, the continent is currently on course to enter the cooler months with gas stores at their lowest level in 13 years.

For its part, Romania aims to reach a storage level of 80% by October 1, amid a difficult context marked by a significant increase in natural gas prices, which have reached their highest level recorded since December 2022.