Romania’s electricity imports shrink threefold in January-July as consumption drops, production rises
Romania’s electricity production rose by 3.8% y/y to 30.3 TWh in January-July, driven by stronger green power output: hydro, solar plus wind surged by 19% y/y to account for 53% of total.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
At the same time, final consumption decreased by 4.3% y/y to 28.1 TWh.
This resulted in a net import of electricity of only1 TWh in January-July, three times lower compared to the same period last year.