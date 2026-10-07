Romania will be affected by rising electricity prices on European markets, where record levels could be reached if the situation in the Middle East persists and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, Buşoi said, as reported by Financialintelligence.ro.

He also said that although Romania’s energy system has proved more resilient than specialists had expected, the outlook for the coming days is “very worrying”.

Buşoi noted that both reactors at the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant remain offline, with no clear prospect of restarting, prolonging a situation that he said could push up electricity prices in the coming months.

“If the situation prolongs in the Middle East and the strait remains closed, we expect record electricity prices in the European Union. As for Romania, everything depends on how long the situation with the closure of Cernavodă will last. We are also in contact with the main electricity suppliers,” Buşoi said.