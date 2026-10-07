Romanian state secretary warns of higher electricity prices this winter and in 2027
Romanians should prepare for very high electricity prices this winter and in spring 2027, Cristian Buşoi, secretary of state at the Ministry of Energy, said.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Romania will be affected by rising electricity prices on European markets, where record levels could be reached if the situation in the Middle East persists and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, Buşoi said, as reported by Financialintelligence.ro.
He also said that although Romania’s energy system has proved more resilient than specialists had expected, the outlook for the coming days is “very worrying”.
Buşoi noted that both reactors at the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant remain offline, with no clear prospect of restarting, prolonging a situation that he said could push up electricity prices in the coming months.
“If the situation prolongs in the Middle East and the strait remains closed, we expect record electricity prices in the European Union. As for Romania, everything depends on how long the situation with the closure of Cernavodă will last. We are also in contact with the main electricity suppliers,” Buşoi said.
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