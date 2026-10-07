European renewable energy marketplace Solmeria recently launched in Romania, allowing solar and battery storage projects to be offered for sale individually rather than only as part of larger portfolios. Its first Romanian listings comprise two hybrid solar and storage projects in Cluj county that can be acquired separately or together.

The projects have a combined solar capacity of 6.2 MWp and battery storage capacity of 6 MW/24 MWh. Both combine agrivoltaic installations with four-hour lithium iron phosphate storage systems.

The larger project includes 4.2 MWp of solar capacity and a 4 MW/16 MWh battery, while the second comprises 2 MWp of solar and a 2 MW/8 MWh storage system. Both have permits for connection to the 20 kV medium-voltage network.

The projects have also secured approximately EUR 1.5 million in non-refundable EU funding, covering around half of their eligible costs, according to Solmeria. Land rights have been secured for 30 years.

Solmeria’s model allows developers to publish anonymised project summaries and negotiate directly with interested buyers. The company said that it charges a success fee when a transaction is completed rather than a fixed retainer.

“Romania is a good example of a market with smaller, well-structured projects that portfolio-based sale processes may overlook, alongside European buyers interested in entering the market,” said Solmeria CEO Maxime Courtaigne.

The platform said it has more than 300 registered prospective buyers across Europe, including companies from France and Italy seeking Romanian renewable energy assets.

Solmeria launched in France in July 2026 and expanded to Italy in September. The company said 18 of its initial 25 listed projects were already involved in sale discussions, while its overall pipeline had reached 500 MWp of solar capacity and 100 MW of storage.

The company plans to expand the marketplace across Europe by the summer of 2027.

Solmeria is the new brand of French solar land origination company Ferme Solaire, which works with more than 150 developers and has over 4 GW of projects under permitting.