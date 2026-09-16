Romania’s CA deficit widens in June-July to 7.8% of GDP in 12 months
Romania’s current account (CA) deficit widened significantly in June and July, reversing part of the improvement accumulated over the previous 12 months since May 2025, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The rolling 12-month CA deficit reached EUR 30.5 billion, or 7.8% of GDP, in July 2026, from EUR 28.3 billion (7.3% of GDP) in May 2026 and EUR 31.6 billion (8.7% of GDP) in May 2025.
Romania’s CA deficit had narrowed both nominally and, even more significantly, as a share of GDP between May 2025 and May 2026, alongside a visible moderation in domestic consumption demand. However, higher petroleum product and commodity prices and also stronger outflows of dividends and interest reversed part of the improvement in June-July. Romania also posted its largest monthly CA deficit on record in July, at EUR 3.135 billion.