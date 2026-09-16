The rolling 12-month CA deficit reached EUR 30.5 billion, or 7.8% of GDP, in July 2026, from EUR 28.3 billion (7.3% of GDP) in May 2026 and EUR 31.6 billion (8.7% of GDP) in May 2025.

Romania’s CA deficit had narrowed both nominally and, even more significantly, as a share of GDP between May 2025 and May 2026, alongside a visible moderation in domestic consumption demand. However, higher petroleum product and commodity prices and also stronger outflows of dividends and interest reversed part of the improvement in June-July. Romania also posted its largest monthly CA deficit on record in July, at EUR 3.135 billion.