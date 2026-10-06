The Romanian leu (RON) fell to a new record low against the euro on Tuesday, October 6, according to the reference exchange rates published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The central bank set the rate at RON 5.3527 per euro, up by RON 0.0221, or 0.41%, from RON 5.3306 in the previous session.

The previous record had been set on Friday, October 2, when the euro was valued at RON 5.3447.

On Tuesday, the leu also weakened against the US dollar, which rose by RON 0.0047, or 0.1%, to RON 4.7616, Agerpres reported.

It gained ground against the Swiss franc, however. The BNR reference rate declined by RON 0.0073, or 0.13%, to RON 5.7285 per franc.

The exchange rate move came amid Romania’s prolonged political crisis. President Nicușor Dan announced on Monday evening that he had nominated independent Luca Niculescu as prime minister-designate, his fourth choice since the crisis began.

Dan previously nominated Eugen Tomac, who withdrew after failing to assemble a parliamentary majority. His next two nominees, Adrian Veștea and Siegfried Mureșan, presented proposed cabinets to Parliament but failed to secure the votes required to take office.