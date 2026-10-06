Social Monitor: Romanians more worried about declining living standards than most EU citizens
Concerns extend beyond travel and leisure, with large shares of the population fearing they may struggle to afford utilities, healthcare, and food over the coming year.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Declining living standards and poverty are among Romanians’ leading economic concerns, with worries significantly higher than the European Union averages, according to Eurobarometer data analysed by the Social Monitor, a project of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania. Some 62% of Romanian respondents expressed concern about falling living standards, compared with 40% across the EU, while 48% were worried about poverty, versus a European average of 32%.
The findings placed Romania among the EU countries where economic insecurity is most pronounced. Poland recorded considerably lower levels of concern, with 36% of respondents worried about declining living standards and 21% about poverty.