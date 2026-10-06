Declining living standards and poverty are among Romanians’ leading economic concerns, with worries significantly higher than the European Union averages, according to Eurobarometer data analysed by the Social Monitor, a project of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania. Some 62% of Romanian respondents expressed concern about falling living standards, compared with 40% across the EU, while 48% were worried about poverty, versus a European average of 32%.

The findings placed Romania among the EU countries where economic insecurity is most pronounced. Poland recorded considerably lower levels of concern, with 36% of respondents worried about declining living standards and 21% about poverty.