Romania’s mergers and acquisitions market reached an estimated EUR 2.3 billion in the third quarter of 2026, 2.2 times the value recorded in the same period last year, according to PwC. A total of 93 transactions were announced, representing a 52% annual increase.

The market value includes the acquisition of Electronic Arts by a consortium comprising the Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners. The share attributed to the video game company’s Romanian operations is estimated at more than EUR 650 million.