PwC: Romania’s M&A market reaches EUR 2.3 bln in third quarter
Deal numbers rose by more than half year-on-year, although one large international acquisition accounted for a significant share of the market’s estimated value.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romania’s mergers and acquisitions market reached an estimated EUR 2.3 billion in the third quarter of 2026, 2.2 times the value recorded in the same period last year, according to PwC. A total of 93 transactions were announced, representing a 52% annual increase.
The market value includes the acquisition of Electronic Arts by a consortium comprising the Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners. The share attributed to the video game company’s Romanian operations is estimated at more than EUR 650 million.