The Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport in central Romania signed a financing agreement for a photovoltaic park and battery storage facility intended for self-consumption, the Brașov County Council announced. The project is valued at RON 31.83 million, equivalent to approximately EUR 6.4 million.

The airport will receive RON 21.14 million, or EUR 4.25 million, in non-refundable funding from the Transport Ministry. The remaining RON 10.69 million, equivalent to EUR 2.15 million, will be covered by the airport from its own revenue.

Funding comes from the Modernisation Fund through a state-aid scheme supporting new renewable electricity generation and storage capacity for aerodromes.

The project will include 5,432 photovoltaic panels installed near the airport. The system will have a maximum installed production capacity of 3 MW and a storage capacity of 6 MW, according to the project documentation cited by the County Council.

The airport has 24 months from the signing of the agreement to build and bring the facilities into operation. Its specialists are currently preparing the tender documents for the design and construction services.

“This is the first non-refundable amount we have accessed through a call for projects,” said Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport general director Ștefan-Daniel Micu. “We are ready to begin implementation and make the investments planned to increase the airport’s energy independence.”

All electricity generated by the solar park will be used for airport operations. The County Council expects the project to lower electricity costs, reduce exposure to price volatility, and decrease the airport’s environmental impact.