Romanian airline AnimaWings, part of Memento Group Holding, founded by Cristian and Marius Pandel, filed a request for insolvency with the Bucharest Court on September 30, after announcing the previous day that it planned to gradually ground and phase out its entire fleet of six brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft because of recurring technical problems, according to Boardingpass.ro.

The company said in a note to customers that it is “undergoing a judicial reorganisation process, initiated by the company to protect business continuity and stabilise its operations.”