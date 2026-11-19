Less than a month after the Parliament approved what MPs were presented with as a hybrid government headed by independent diplomat Luca Niculescu, with minority support from the Social Democrats (PSD), PM Niculescu has handed over the reins to the man really in charge: PSD hardliner, deputy PM and Interior Minister Marian Neacșu.

Marian Neacșu has announced a wave of reforms over the past few weeks, ranging from streamlining public administration and regional reorganization to restructuring state-owned enterprises (SOEs). He has promised that all of them will be legislated through emergency procedures in Parliament by March 15.