The new farm consists of 12 mobile shelters, allowing the birds access to outdoor areas for most of the day and providing conditions specific to organic farming, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The opening of the new farm marks a further step in the strategy announced by the company in 2023, when it inaugurated Romania’s first organic chicken farm in Leleasca commune, Olt county.

Organic broiler production is integrated into Carmistin’s business model, with the company controlling the main stages of the production chain, from organically cultivated land to the production of organic feed at its own factory.

“The development of the organic segment under the La Provincia brand responds to this change in consumer behaviour, and the new farm in Săhăteni is another step in this direction and in the long-term development of organic food production,” said Andrei Brumaru, CEO of Carmistin The Food Company.

Alongside organic chicken, La Provincia’s portfolio also includes organic eggs from free-range birds fed exclusively with feed produced from the company’s own organically farmed crops. The company plans to continue developing its organic food range by gradually expanding chicken and egg production.

Following investments made in recent years, Carmistin The Food Company – with La Provincia as its main brand on the Romanian market and an international presence in more than 40 countries – said it has consolidated its position as Romania’s leading poultry producer. In 2025, the group reached a record chicken meat production volume of 120,000 tonnes, and estimates total production of 150,000 tonnes this year.