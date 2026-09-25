The meeting, as reported by B1tv.ro, would come after president Dan reiterated his reluctance to call early elections, potentially weakening Mureșan’s negotiating position by signalling that, should his bid fail, the political process would continue rather than immediately lead to a dissolution of Parliament.

President Nicușor Dan designated Mureșan on September 17 despite acknowledging that there was no explicit parliamentary majority behind him. His opposition to early elections, which are legally possible but would require a decision by the president under the constitutional procedure, has complicated Mureșan’s mission, as the Social Democrats (PSD) expect to have an opportunity to put forward their own candidate if the current attempt to form a government fails.

Dan reiterated on September 24 that he does not want Parliament dissolved and early elections held if the government led by Mureșan fails to obtain an investiture vote. He argued that early elections would prolong political uncertainty and called on the parties to reach a compromise to end the current political crisis.

“Dissolving Parliament is not something I want, because that means a few more months of uncertainty,” Nicușor Dan said in an exclusive interview with Antena 3 in New York, as reported by Spotmedia.ro.

The president said the parties must negotiate, arguing that this is the only way to overcome the current political deadlock.

“When you are a politician, you try to do what the citizens want. And the citizens, at this moment, want this crisis to end in one way or another. And this way can only be one negotiated by the parties,” the head of state said.

Asked what he would do if the Mureșan government failed to secure Parliament’s backing, and whether he would appoint another prime minister or dissolve Parliament, Dan again stressed the need for political dialogue.

“I urge the parties, because it is a serious matter, I urge the parties to dialogue. I haven’t seen much of them in recent months,” the president said.

Regarding a possible subsequent designation, Dan did not indicate whether he would prefer a political or independent prime minister, saying that the current procedure must first be completed.

“First of all, I want us to stay within this 10-day framework in which there is a designated prime minister, and I hope that he will form the government. But for this there must be availability on both sides,” the president said.