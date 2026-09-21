Real wages in Romania down 4.5% due to inflation, analysis says
Nominal wages in Romania increased by 4.8% in 2025, but inflation of 9.7% almost entirely offset this increase, while employees’ real wages decreased by approximately 4.5%, according to the Romania Salary Barometer 2026, an analysis conducted and published by recruitment agency International Work Finder.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
With an hourly labor cost of EUR 13.6, Romania stands at approximately 39% of the European Union average of EUR 34.9/hour. The country remains one of the most competitive investment destinations from the perspective of labor costs, but the advantage is beginning to diminish amid accelerated wage growth and the shortage of skilled workers.
Over the past year, hourly labor costs increased by 10.6%, one of the highest rates outside the euro area.