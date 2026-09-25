The proposed fund would bring together Romania’s Investment and Development Bank, American private capital and other financing sources, with a focus on energy, digital infrastructure, critical minerals and other strategic assets, Nazare said following talks with DFC representatives in New York, as reported by Agerpres.

The discussions were held alongside president Nicușor Dan’s visit to the United States. Nazare said the talks marked a new stage in a dialogue with the DFC that began after the current US administration’s new leadership took office.

Nazare said DFC sent a team of specialists to Bucharest in August to identify and assess potential investment projects. Subsequent discussions with DFC Investment Director Conor Coleman covered nuclear energy, natural gas, infrastructure, technology and other strategic sectors.

The Romanian minister also said discussions had expanded to the role of the Investment and Development Bank in mobilising private investment from both American and Romanian sources.

DFC has more than USD 40 billion invested worldwide and finances projects in areas including energy, infrastructure, critical minerals, technology and telecommunications, according to Nazare.

“We are no longer just talking about areas of interest and opportunities for collaboration. We are discussing projects, financing structures and technical analysis,” Nazare said.

The minister said the Romanian proposal was intended to create a financing mechanism capable of combining public and private capital for strategic projects, rather than relying solely on direct government investment.

The initiative follows several rounds of contacts between Romanian authorities and DFC, including meetings in Washington, Athens and Dubrovnik, where representatives of the Investment and Development Bank also held discussions with the US agency.

Nazare said the proposed fund would strengthen the economic component of the Romania-US Strategic Partnership.

“The objective is clear: more American capital in Romania, more technology, more investments and production capacities developed here,” he said.