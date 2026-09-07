CTP announced on Monday, September 7, that it strengthened its Romanian management team by appointing Iulian Ciobotaru as construction director. In his new position, he will coordinate construction activities across the country, including projects in Bucharest and major regional cities.

Ciobotaru joined CTP in June 2025 and has more than 15 years of experience in real estate and construction. His background covers project development, construction management, technical coordination, and asset management.

A graduate of the Faculty of Civil Engineering at Gheorghe Asachi Technical University in Iași, he has held positions including civil engineer, site manager, technical director, senior project manager, and regional director.

“My focus will be on strengthening this foundation as we deliver the next generation of projects: creating the right conditions for our clients to grow, accelerating innovation across our developments, and ensuring that every project we deliver creates lasting value,” Iulian Ciobotaru said.

CTP currently owns more than 3 million sqm of industrial and logistics space in Romania, with over 200,000 sqm under construction and additional developments planned nationwide.

Across Europe, the company had a portfolio of 14.8 million sqm in 12 countries and 2 million sqm under construction as of June 30, 2026. It serves more than 1,700 clients.