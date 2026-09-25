Ovidiu Tișler takes over as Head of Private Individuals at ING Bank Romania
Ovidiu Tișler will join ING Bank Romania as Head of Private Individuals and a member of the Executive Committee starting November 16.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 1 min read
He brings to the new role “extensive experience in strategy, banking transformation and digital innovation, built over more than a decade of advising leading financial institutions across Romania and Central and Eastern Europe,” the bank said.
He started his career at Roland Berger, where he spent nearly five years in the Bucharest and Boston offices. In 2017, he joined McKinsey & Company, progressing to become Managing Partner for the company's operations in Romania. Alongside leading the Bucharest office, he has also headed McKinsey's Digital Business Building practice and the firm's GenAI upskilling agenda in Central Europe.
During the past months, the responsibilities of the role have been covered on an interim basis by Roxana Petria, Tribe Lead Daily Banking & Savings, who has built a career of over 20 years with ING Bank, in various senior positions. She is appointed Tribe Lead Payments starting November 16.
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