The board of directors of Alumil Rom Industry, the local subsidiary of aluminium extrusion company Alumil Aluminium Industry, has appointed Kleanthis Efkarpidis as general manager beginning October 9.

The change follows the resignation of Marius Ioniță, the company’s GM for the past eight years as part of a 25-year career with Alumil. The termination of his mandate was agreed by both parties, the company said. He joined Alumil in 2001 and held several positions within the company over the years, working in areas including financial planning, business development, and operations.

In 2025, Alumil Rom Industry reported revenue of RON 118.9 million, up 5.1% from the previous year, and a net profit of RON 6.25 million. The company has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 2007 under the ticker symbol ALU.

The company has been a subsidiary of Alumil Aluminium Industry since 1997. The group operates 12 plants in six countries. Alumil’s facilities specialize in the design and manufacture of architectural aluminium systems and cover all types of applications in this field.