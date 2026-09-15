The project involves the grid connection of two photovoltaic parks for which PPC Renewables already has all the required permits, with a combined installed capacity of more than 600 MW, Economica.net reported.

The project, known as the “EPC NADAB HV energy project”, involves high-voltage infrastructure in western Romania, in the Chișineu-Criș-Nădab area of Arad county.

The contract was signed in August and involves the connection of a large-scale photovoltaic project to the national electricity transmission network.

The project will be delivered under a turnkey EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contract. It includes the design and civil works, procurement and transportation of equipment, installation and commissioning of two 400/110 kV main substations, two 400 kV underground lines and the extension of the 400 kV outdoor substation of the transmission system operator, according to the Greek publication.