Leroy Merlin announced that it will open its first store in Brăila later this month, on September 16. The new location, built on a 34,000 sqm plot of land, will be its 26th store in Romania.

The new unit will carry Leroy Merlin’s full range of products and services for construction, renovation, and home improvement projects. Its main departments will include garden products, paint, sanitary ware, kitchens, and construction materials.

“The opening of our first Leroy Merlin store in Brăila is an important step in our development strategy and, above all, in our objective of being closer to our customers,” said Mathieu Bauduin, CEO of Leroy Merlin Romania.

The store will have around 250 parking spaces and four charging stations for electric vehicles. Its construction materials area will cover 2,900 sqm, while the unit will also include a 15 sqm sanitary solutions showroom and an 85 sqm kitchen showroom.

Leroy Merlin currently operates 25 stores in 16 Romanian cities and employs almost 3,500 people nationwide. The company is part of the ADEO group, which has more than 1,000 stores across 20 countries.