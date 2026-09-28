Industrial and logistics property developer CTP has leased 24,400 sqm at CTPark Bucharest South to construction installation equipment distributor Romstal. The space is located within a 54,000 sqm facility at the park.

Romstal will use the premises to handle products in the heating, water, sanitary, electrical, and ceramic categories across its distribution network.

CTPark Bucharest South is located between Bucharest’s existing ring road and the A0 motorway. It also provides access to the A2 motorway linking the capital with Constanța and Romania’s main Black Sea port.

“For a business with an extensive network and a diversified product portfolio, efficient logistics operations are essential,” said Cristina Manea, business developer at CTP Romania.

CTP owns more than 3.2 million sqm of logistics and industrial space in Romania, including properties in Bucharest, Timișoara, Brașov, Sibiu, Craiova, and Arad. Its Romanian assets form part of a 14.8 million sqm European portfolio.

The company has signed leases covering more than 100,000 sqm in Romania since April 2026. Across its European operations, it leased almost 1.6 million sqm in the first half of the year.