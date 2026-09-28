Interest was particularly strong for studios and three-bedroom apartments, primarily in Pipera and northern Bucharest, according to company data.

Special offers available during the event included studios starting from €88,000 + VAT and three-bedroom apartments from €127,000 + VAT. For some of the clients visiting the NBI stand, the purchasing process progressed significantly over the course of the three-day event, moving from project selection and comparison to property viewings, negotiations and reservations.

The results come as Vlad Musteata, Founder & CEO of North Bucharest Investments, took part in the Opening Conference of the Bucharest Real Estate Fair 2026, where he discussed the evolution of residential demand and supply, the changing profile of today's buyer and the outlook for the market.

"The market remains active, but today's buyer is far more selective. Demand is there and capital is available, but clients are comparing more and looking much more closely at the project, the developer, the location, the total cost of ownership and the property's long-term potential. What we saw at SIB confirms this shift: buyers are better informed, but when the right property, price and timing come together, decisions can happen quickly. The high number of viewings, negotiations and reservations generated directly from the Fair is a strong indication of that." says Vlad Musteata.

The SIB results come against a backdrop of sustained activity for NBI. The company closed 2025 with more than €320 million in transaction volume across 1,922 transactions, while in the first half of 2026 it reported approximately €100 million across 988 transactions. Following the resumption of ANCPI operations, NBI exceeded €34.5 million in transaction volume and 210 transactions in less than one month.

One of the key topics addressed by Vlad Musteata during the conference was the contraction in residential supply. According to data presented by NBI, in Q1 2026 the total supply of properties available in Bucharest was 34% lower than in the same period of 2025, while the supply of new homes declined by 31%. In August 2026, the average asking price for new apartments in Bucharest reached €2,549/sqm, up 9.3% year-on-year and approximately