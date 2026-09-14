Metrorex’s total estimated revenues for this year, according to the new budget, stand at RON 1.797 billion, down 23.19% compared to 2025. In terms of structure, operating revenues account for approximately 99.997% of total revenues. Subsidy revenues, amounting to RON 761.49 million, are down 12.77% compared with those achieved as of December 31, 2025, according to the official press release.

The executive will extend a RON 761.49 million subsidy to Metrorex this year. This represents 59.65% of the substantiated compensation requirement for 2026, estimated by the company at RON 1.276 billion.

According to the same budget plan, revenue from services provided (passenger subway transport) is estimated to increase by 7.84% in 2026 compared with that achieved in 2025.

The company’s calculations are based on the forecast of traffic indicators provided in the Public Services Contract for the 2025-2029 period and in the Reorganization, Restructuring and Financial Recovery Plan, as well as estimates regarding the evolution of transport demand. The positive evolution is determined by the estimated increase in the number of passengers transported, from 153.27 million passengers in 2025 to approximately 165.5 million passengers in 2026. Revenue from investment subsidies is estimated at RON 308.1 million.

Total expenses, amounting to RON 2.093 billion, are scheduled to decrease by 21.08% compared with those recorded as of December 31, 2025. Of that amount, personnel expenses constitute RON 1.07 billion, RON 38.4 million higher than last year. Wage-related expenses, proposed at RON 973.8 million, are 3.71% higher compared with 2025.

“Estimated losses in 2026, amounting to RON 295.5 million, are down 5.31% compared with 2025. The sources required to finance investments in 2026, amounting to RON 1.958 billion, are 78.77% higher than those recorded as of December 31, 2025,” the Government Press Office also said.

Metrorex is currently developing Subway Lines 5 (Drumul Taberei-Pantelimon, Section 1 – Râul Doamnei – Eroilor) and 6 (to Henri Coandă International Airport), and also extending Line 4.

Last week, Marian Artimon, president of the Free Trade Union of the Metro, or USLM, and Social-Democratic (PSD) Bucharest city councilor, said that the cost of a single subway trip, without the state subsidy, would be around RON 14, or EUR 2.67.

“That is how much it costs Metrorex to transport a passenger, while the compensation for the delegated transport brings the price of the trip down to around RON 5, which, in fact, since it is purchased through a subscription, is RON 2.3, not RON 5. It is RON 5 for someone who takes two trips,” the union leader said, cited by