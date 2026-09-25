A civic campaign is calling for Bucharest to introduce Romania’s first low-emission zone from 2028, following models already used in cities such as Paris, Brussels, Madrid, Warsaw, and Berlin. The #RespirăBucurești initiative aims to collect 100,000 signatures before asking the Bucharest General Council and City Hall to draw up the necessary regulations.

Under the proposed model, access for higher-polluting vehicles would be restricted or subject to conditions gradually, based on their emission standards. Campaign organizers said the transition should be accompanied by investment in public transport, dedicated lanes, cycling infrastructure, and park-and-ride facilities at the city’s entrances.

“Bucharest residents no longer need simply to be told that the air is polluted. We need to discuss solutions and begin implementing them,” said Mihai Stoica, a representative of the Bucharest Association for Sustainable Mobility.

The campaign cited measurements conducted by the 2Celsius and Ecopolis associations at 21 Bucharest locations in 2024. Average nitrogen dioxide concentrations exceeded the annual legal limit of 40 micrograms per cubic meter at six sites, while all 21 recorded levels above the World Health Organization’s recommended threshold of 10 micrograms per cubic meter. The highest average concentration, 53.5 micrograms per cubic meter, was measured on Calea Victoriei near the National Military Circle.

Bucharest’s 2018-2022 Integrated Air Quality Plan attributed approximately 60% of the city’s air pollution to road traffic.

“A low-emission zone should not be, and is not, a measure against drivers,” campaign representative Anamaria Gram said. “It must form part of a broader plan that gives people alternatives to using their personal cars.”

More than 300 European cities already operate low-emission zones, according to the campaign.

Bucharest residents can download the signature form and find details about volunteer collection points on the Respiră București (Breathe Bucharest) website.