Romania to double presence at international tourism fairs in 2027
The list of fairs was drawn up following consultations with representatives of Romania's tourism industry.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romania’s Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism announced on Wednesday, November 18, that the country will be represented with national stands at 24 international tourism fairs, compared to 12 in 2026.
Next year, Romania will participate in the New York Travel & Adventure Show, following its debut in 2026 at WTE Miami.