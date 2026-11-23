The famous Hotel of Ice at Bâlea Lake in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains will be rebuilt this winter, its representatives announced on Facebook, as reported by news agency Agerpres. Located at an altitude of more than 2,000 meters, the seasonal attraction could not be constructed last year because temperatures remained too high.

“We are beginning construction of the Hotel of Ice. It will be built again this winter at Bâlea Lake, next to the chalet,” representatives said on social media on Monday, November 23.