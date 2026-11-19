At least nine new factories are set to open in Maramureș County, where the County Council manages a network of so-called Smart Specialisation Parks, business infrastructure regulated in Romania under Emergency Ordinance 112/2022 and dedicated to research, innovation, technology transfer and production in strategic smart specialization sectors.

The planned investments in these factories total nearly EUR 38 million. At the Târgu Lăpuș Smart Specialization Park, four companies have proposed investments totaling EUR 16.1 million, Economica.net reported. One project has already secured a signed financing contract, while funding applications have been submitted for the other three, the authorities announced.