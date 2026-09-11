The Romanian organisation was established in 2018 as Qubiz Software Services SRL and gradually developed into an important software development centre within Sioux.

The collaboration and integration have strengthened over the years. Since February 2024, the organisation has operated under the name Sioux Technologies SRL.

From Cluj-Napoca, the team works on software projects for international high-tech customers in the semiconductor, medical and analytical markets, among others. The team contributes to Sioux’s international engineering activities.

Sioux expects to significantly expand its Romanian team in the coming years, enabling the company to respond to growing customer demand for high-quality technical expertise and international development teams.

“The full acquisition is a logical next step for our activities in Romania,” said Ron Willems, managing director, Software Europe at Sioux Technologies. “Together with our partners, we have built a strong foundation here. Now our teams can work even more closely together, respond more quickly and make targeted investments in the future.”

Willems also emphasised the strength of the existing team.

“The knowledge, expertise and entrepreneurial spirit in Romania are of great value to Sioux and our customers. We want to build on this strong foundation and take the next step forward together,” he said.