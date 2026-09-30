Revolut reaches 5 mln retail customers in Romania, plans new Bucharest headquarters
The fintech is expanding its physical presence as more Romanian users reportedly shift from occasional app use to everyday banking.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Revolut has surpassed 5 million retail customers in Romania after adding more than 500,000 users in less than 12 months, the company announced. It is also preparing to open a new 1,300 sqm headquarters at Charles de Gaulle Plaza in Bucharest.
The number of Romanian customers using Revolut as their primary bank increased by 40% between September 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026, according to aggregated internal company data.