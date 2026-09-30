Revolut has surpassed 5 million retail customers in Romania after adding more than 500,000 users in less than 12 months, the company announced. It is also preparing to open a new 1,300 sqm headquarters at Charles de Gaulle Plaza in Bucharest.

The number of Romanian customers using Revolut as their primary bank increased by 40% between September 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026, according to aggregated internal company data.