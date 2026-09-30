eMAG, Raiffeisen Bank, Allianz-Țiriac, Booking.com, and Fashion Days are the brands that appear most frequently in responses generated by ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity, according to the State of AI Search Romania report released by GEOflux.ai.

As per the report, brand visibility in AI-generated responses has become paramount to success.

GEOflux.ai analysed nearly 42,000 responses generated by ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity between August 30 and September 28, 2026. Over 30 days, the three platforms were asked the same set of 125 questions daily, framed from the perspectives of three types of buyers across five industries: e-commerce, banking, insurance, travel and fashion. The analysis covered 44 companies and 323,872 source links identified in the generated responses.

“For businesses, two things are at stake: sales and brand awareness. When a user asks directly for a recommendation, the brands that appear in the response make it onto their shortlist, while those that are absent may miss out on that opportunity,” said Robert Vîja, Co-founder and CPO of GEOflux.ai.

In e-commerce, eMAG has the highest appearance rate, featuring in 91.2% of the responses analysed, followed by Altex (83%), Media Galaxy (42.4%), Dedeman (31.9%) and Flanco (17.1%). In banking, Raiffeisen Bank appears in 73.4% of responses, followed by BCR (70%), ING (62%), Banca Transilvania (55.8%) and BRD (43.8%).

In insurance, Allianz-Țiriac ranks first, with an appearance rate of 69.9%, followed by Groupama (58.6%),

Generali (56.2%), Omniasig (42.2%) and Asirom (35.9%). In travel, Booking.com appears in 53.2% of the responses analysed, followed by Skyscanner (34%), Google Flights (29.6%), Christian Tour (23.9%) and Airbnb (22.5%). Christian Tour is the only Romanian brand in this category’s top five.

Fashion has the most fragmented visibility of the five categories analysed, with no brand exceeding a 40% appearance rate. Fashion Days leads with 39.9%, followed by About You (36.6%), Answear (25.8%), Zalando (25.5%) and Decathlon (18.8%).

AI traffic leads to higher visibility and conversion rates, or sales. However, platforms differ when it comes to the latter.

“Market data points to a fourfold increase in traffic from ChatGPT in recent months, with conversion rates up to five times higher for visitors arriving from AI platforms than for those coming from Google. For now, this traffic remains small in volume, but it is highly qualified and growing rapidly,” Robert Vîja explained.

Beyond identifying the brands that appear in responses, the GEOflux.ai analysis also revealed where the information underpinning those responses comes from. Of the 323,872 source links identified, 63.4% point to brand and product websites, 16.2% to marketplaces, 7.8% to media outlets and blogs, and 6.9% to comparison and review websites.