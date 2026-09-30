Cluj-Napoca, Romania's main IT hub, is the country's most expensive residential market, with a median price of EUR 3,258 per square meter for two-room apartments listed for sale. At the opposite end is Onești, in eastern Romania, where the median price is EUR 975 per square meter, according to a vdi.ro analysis.

As such, with a budget of EUR 100,000, a buyer can purchase, at the prices in the analysed listings, approximately 31 square meters in Cluj-Napoca, compared with more than 100 square meters in Onești. The same budget buys roughly 45 square meters in Bucharest, 50 square meters in Timișoara, and 79 square meters in Arad.