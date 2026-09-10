Bucharest is Romania’s most expensive rental market, with average monthly asking rents of EUR 400 for a studio and EUR 600 for a two-bedroom apartment, according to an analysis by property platform Imobiliare.ro and quoted by News.ro. Tenants seeking a three-bedroom apartment in the capital face an average rent of EUR 890 per month.

Rental demand is expected to intensify in the coming weeks as students search for homes in major cities before the start of the new academic year. The additional demand could also generate some price increases, Imobiliare.ro said.