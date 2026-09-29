Hotspot, a premium office space operator in Bucharest, announced the launch of Hotspot Exclusive, the third location in the company’s portfolio, which will open in One Tower, the Class A office building within One Floreasca City, the mixed-use development by One United Properties.

Developed across more than 1,400 square meters, the project marks a new stage in Hotspot’s growth strategy and the expansion of its portfolio into the premium corporate segment. Hotspot Exclusive will integrate services, technology, and flexibility within a working environment designed around the current standards and requirements of companies.