Bucharest premium office space operator Hotspot launches third location in One Tower
The new location will span more than 1,400 square metres and will become Hotspot’s third location in Bucharest.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Hotspot, a premium office space operator in Bucharest, announced the launch of Hotspot Exclusive, the third location in the company’s portfolio, which will open in One Tower, the Class A office building within One Floreasca City, the mixed-use development by One United Properties.
Developed across more than 1,400 square meters, the project marks a new stage in Hotspot’s growth strategy and the expansion of its portfolio into the premium corporate segment. Hotspot Exclusive will integrate services, technology, and flexibility within a working environment designed around the current standards and requirements of companies.