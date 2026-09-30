Romania’s National Investment Company, CNI, announced that it issued the order to begin construction of the new Gheorghe Hagi Stadium in Constanța. Work is scheduled to start this Thursday, on October 1.

The project will be financed by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration through CNI’s national programme for public and social construction.

A consortium formed by Romanian construction companies Construcții Erbașu and Tracon will carry out the works.

CNI said the new arena would be built to European standards and designed to host major sporting events. The institution did not provide details about the construction timetable in its announcement.

The stadium is named after Gheorghe Hagi, the former Romania captain widely regarded as the country’s greatest footballer. Known in Romania as “The King,” Hagi is currently the head coach of the Romanian national team.