Romanian Customs Authority launches new X-ray scanner at Constanța Port

The Romanian Customs Authority announced that it put a new X-ray scanning system into operation at the Constanța Port. The equipment will allow non-intrusive inspections of freight vehicles and gives both sectors of the Black Sea port access to the same type of scanning technology.

The system produces higher-quality images and will be used to inspect vehicles selected through risk analysis, in accordance with the EU Customs Code.

It was purchased through an EU-funded project to equip border customs offices with scanners for vehicles and containers and establish a National Customs Image Analysis Center. The project forms part of Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) reforms aimed at modernizing the customs system and introducing electronic customs services.

Once integrated into the national analysis center, the scanners will allow customs images to be monitored and analyzed in real time, improving the coordination of inspections.

According to the authority, the technology will help detect illicit shipments and attempted customs fraud while reducing waiting times at border crossings. It is also expected to support more targeted interventions by operational inspection teams.

Constanța is the largest port on the Black Sea and one of the main entry points for goods into the European Union’s customs territory. The authority said equipping the entire port with modern scanners would strengthen controls at the EU’s external border while helping maintain the flow of cross-border traffic.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com