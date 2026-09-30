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Romanian carrier AnimaWings suspends several routes amid Airbus A220-300 issues
AnimaWings is cancelling several flights operated with its newly acquired Airbus A220-300 aircraft, citing technical challenges.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
At Cluj Airport, however, the airline has attributed the cancellation of its Cluj-Frankfurt and Cluj-Vienna routes from October to low passenger load factors.
“Indeed, AnimaWings is cancelling several destinations because they have low load factors. It is a difficult problem worldwide with fuel prices,” David Ciceo, director of Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj-Napoca, told local media, as reported by Profit.ro.