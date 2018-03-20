BRD names new GM at its leasing subsidiary BRD Sogelease

BRD Sogelease IFN, BRD group’s leasing subsidiary, has appointed Slovenian Borut Vujcic as general manager. He replaces Czech Jan Kotik.

Before this appointment, Borut Vujcic was country supervisor within IBSF, French group Societe Generale’s division responsible with international banking activities and financial services, from 2014 until 2017. He was also a deputy general manager of Societe Generale Ghana, between 2011 and 2014.

Vujcic has been working for Societe Generale since 2004. He started as general manager of SKB Leasing in Slovenia.

BRD has ambitious growth targets and will focus on SMEs and agriculture in the following period, according to Borut Vujcic.

