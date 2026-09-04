Netopia Payments expands license to include money remittance services after Romania’s Central Bank approval

Romanian payments and technology platform Netopia Payments is entering a new stage of development after it received the authorization of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) to expand its payment institution license to include money remittance services, the company said.

The company, which processes more than RON 10 billion annually, is preparing new embedded finance solutions and developing an integrated financial platform for merchants, it said.

The company aims to expand its portfolio of services for merchants beyond traditional online payment processing and toward a comprehensive financial ecosystem.

At the same time, it is preparing to diversify the payment methods it accepts, including through the integration of account-to-account (A2A) solutions such as RoPay, and to expand financing options offered through partners, including merchant cash advance products.

Netopia’s priorities for the coming period include operationalizing its newly licensed activities, developing new financial products, and expanding its technology and operational infrastructure.

“Obtaining the license from the National Bank of Romania validates our security and compliance standards, but more importantly, it provides the foundation on which we are building Netopia’s future. Our vision is to become a comprehensive growth partner for entrepreneurs in Romania,” Raluca Micu, CEO of Netopia, said.

In the medium term, the company aims to build a one-stop shop model for merchants, a unified platform integrating multiple payment methods, rapid funds collection, automated transaction reconciliation, and complementary financial services.

Netopia Payments is a Romanian payments and technology platform for merchants, providing digital payment infrastructure and financial solutions to thousands of companies. Since 2023, private equity fund Innova Capital holds a majority stake in the company.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com