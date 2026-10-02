Romanian FinMin assures pensions, wages will be paid despite problematic budget execution
Interim finance minister Alexandru Nazare said on Thursday, October 1, that the government would be able to pay pensions and salaries despite the political crisis that led to the dismissal of the Ilie Bolojan government and has limited its ability to make budget rectifications.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
“We are not in danger of not being able to pay pensions and salaries. I exclude this possibility. We are not in this situation, we will pay pensions and salaries,” Nazare said in an interview with TVR 1, as reported by Economedia.ro.
However, he acknowledged that the situation was far from comfortable and that the government would have benefited from being able to carry out a budget rectification.