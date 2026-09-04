Nala Renewables’ 100 MW Green Breeze wind farm in eastern Romania gets commercial functioning permit

The Green Breeze wind farm in Galați is set to receive the commercial operation license, less than two years after the start of actual construction.

The commercial operation license is received after the new power plant has been completed, permanently connected to the grid, passed the testing period, and received the certificate of conformity from the grid operator. After obtaining the license, it only needs to register on the market and can start selling electricity, Economica.net reported.

The new energy capacity receiving the license is the 99 MW Green Breeze wind farm in Galați, developed by the local division of the Swedish company OX2 for Nala Renewables, a company with global trading giant Trafigura as a shareholder.

The park was completed, connected to the grid, and energized in May of this year.

With 16 Vestas V162-6.2 MW turbines and a total capacity of 99.2 MW, the Green Breeze wind farm is expected to produce 312 GWh annually, enough to power approximately 51,000 households, and avoid approximately 150,000 tons of CO₂ emissions each year.

The Romanian division of Swedish developer OX2 and Nala Renewables started construction work on the wind farm in mid-November 2024.

iulian@romania-insider.com